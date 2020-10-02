Summer in upstate New York came and went in typical fashion: oppressively steamy to a tad chilly in less than a week. Hopefully, the mild weather stretches as far as it can to provide convenience to outdoor gatherings this year, but if we know anything about the mild interlude between extreme seasons we’re looking at two weeks tops. Fortunately, such weather welcomes maltier, stronger beers, mulled cider and maybe some whiskey to fortify one’s bones against the ensuing cool evenings.



Being a transitional time between sweltering and frozen, it is imperative to choose a well-rounded accompaniment for moments of relaxation. For fall, in particular, when I’m shopping for libations, I want a little bit of everything and enjoy creating a well-rounded mixed four-pack - a refreshing post-hike beer, something to take the chill off while sitting around a fire, plus a couple of options to pair with the season’s harvest. Come with me to the beer store of your choice, and let’s take a look at what is on the shelves this year.



Cider is one of the most underrated fermented beverages around, and it is an especially crucial element to your fall four-pack. Downeast’s Pumpkin Blend makes for an easy decision, incorporating everything you want in a fall cider; and it’s good cold, or warmed up given the seasonal spices in it.



Next, a nice lager that’s a touch darker than your light summer fare. There are many Oktoberfest marzens and festbiers to choose from but the readily available, smooth and delicious Bitburger Festbier or Ayinger Oktoberfest offers up classic flavors that don’t get much better. If Bavarian beers are already gone from the shelves America has you covered with Founders, Sam Adams or Saranac, who all produce respectable interpretations of the toasty-malty lagers.



For my taste, we can’t go home without a double India pale ale. And, with all of the great stuff coming in from Vermont these days, there’s no reason not to treat yourself to a strong tropical-piney hopped can of Lawson’s Sip of Sunshine DIPA. For something smaller, you can’t go wrong with any of the hop-forward beers from Two Roads Brewing, or Ithaca Beer Co. with new Ithaca Flower Power variants on the way!



Now, to round out the four-pack with a dark, malty, sipper - a stout, porter or possibly something lighter like a brown ale. It just so happens Hamilton’s favorite little brewery has a new one: Good Nature Pumpkin Brown Ale, the first variation on their flagship, and sure to top off your mix with a festive twist.



Wherever this season takes you, be it the trail, back deck or fireside, enjoy mixing it up with the flavors of fall.

This week’s recommendation: Downeast Pumpkin Blend, an unfiltered cider with a blend of pumpkin and chai spices. 5.1% ABV. Boston, Massachusetts.



Colin Hubbell is co-owner of the Green Onion Pub and the Hop and Goblet in South Utica, New York.