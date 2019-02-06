Officials suspect an early-morning fire on Feb. 4 was set intentionally.

On Monday, Feb. 4, the Geneseo Police Department and the Geneseo Fire Department responded to 240 E. Second St. for a report of a structure with smoke inside.

Firefighters extinguished the fire quickly and the structure had minimal damage, said Geneseo Police Chief Casey Disterhoft.

Disterhoft said the police and fire departments, along with the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office are investigating the fire as arson.

“It was determined there was a high probability that the fire was set intentionally by an unknown subject(s),” said Disterhoft.

The police department is asking anyone who would have been around the area of the incident or saw anything they consider suspicious between 2:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Feb. 4 to contact the department at 944-5141.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police, Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office and Geneseo Ambulance assisted.