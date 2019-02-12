Lewistown notched its 19th victory, while South Fulton and North Fulton would drop conference contest in recent high school boys basketball action.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

LEWISTOWN 49, DELAVAN 39

At Delavan, the Indians upped their record to 19-6 on the season in recording a non-conference road victory against the Panthers.



“We played one of our best games of the season,” said Lewistown coach Clayton Hatfill. “We put together four solid quarters on the defensive end.”



Lewistown edged out to a 16-12 lead after the opening eight minutes as Cade Beekman scored 10 points. The Indians posted a 12-11 advantage in the second period to take a 28-23 halftime lead.



In the third quarter, Kruze Chasteen connected on three 3-pointers as the two teams played to a 13-13 stalemate, leaving Lewistown with a 41-36 lead heading into the final period of play.



Chasteen's fifth trey of the night, along with 5-of-7 free throw shooting would account for the Indians offense in the final quarter. But the defense held Delavan to just three points as the visitors wrapped up the win.



Beekman finished with a double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds, along with five assists. Chasteen added 15 points and four rebounds, while Nick Pollitt had eight points.



Zach Severns had three points, while Kennedy Cleer chipped in two points and six rebounds for the Indians.



RUSH-IND 49 SOUTH FULTON 24

At Astoria, the Rebels managed just two field goals in the opening half in dropping this Prairieland South Division encounter to the visiting Rockets.



RIHS (9-13, 4-1 Prairieland South) led just 7-3 following the opening eight minutes, but would go on to outscore the Rebels 21-4 in the second period in taking a football-like 28-7 halftime lead.



The visitors would go on to up their advantage to 45-13 after three quarters before coasting home with the victory.



Dallas Malott and Kaden Swift had six points each for South Futon (3-21, 1-4 Prairieland South).



Morgan Lehman and Chad Cameron had three points each, while Quinton Pilger, Triton Hickle and Dylan Connor chipped in two points each for the Rebels.



Jacob Reller topped Rushville-Industry with 15 points.



RIHS also won the fresh-soph contest 45-36.



FRIDAY’S GAME

ELMWOOD 55, NORTH FULTON 29

At Elmwood, the state-ranked Trojans brought North Fulton’s three-game win streak to an end by posting a Prairieland Conference North Division/ICAC victory.



Elmwood (20-2, 4-1 Prairieland North, 5-0 ICAC), ranked No. 10 in Class 1A by the Associated Press, would outscore the visiting Wildcats in each quarter.



After grabbing a 14-6 lead after the initial eight minutes, Elmwood would up its advantage to 26-15 at halftime.



North Fulton (8-17, 1-4 Prairieland North, 0-4 ICAC) would be outscored 20-7 in the third period to trail 46-22 before Elmwood closed out the contest by outscoring the visiting Wildcats 9-7 in the last eight minutes.



Jacob Schleich paced North Fulton with 10 points. Zach Jurgensen was next with six points, followed by Colton Thurman and Lane Reffett (four each), Caleb Harrison (three) and Ryne Valley (two).