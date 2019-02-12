Please consider this your notice of a special
Public Building Commission meeting to be held
Wednesday, February 13.
The meeting will be held in the jail meeting room
beginning at 4:00 pm.
The meeting is being held to discuss the following item
as listed on the agenda:
AGENDA
1. Call to Order
Pledge of Allegiance
Roll Call
2. Discussion and Business Regarding
Repair of Walls, Plaster and
Associated Issues
3. Adjournment
