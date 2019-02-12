The Olney City Council met on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 7 p.m. in the City council Chambers of the Olney City Hall.

Council members present were: Mayor Lambird, Councilwoman Henton, Councilwoman Fehrenbacher, Councilman Harrison, and Councilman McLaughlin.

Consent agenda approved

8-A Tourism Grant Request: Chicago Farmer Concert on March 30, 2019 (Steve Patterson/Olney Arts Council) (Councilwoman Henton): Passed unanimously in the amount of $700

8-B Discussion/Possible Action: Recycling Service & Recycling Service Fees for City of Olney Residents (Mayor Lambird): 8-B Mayor Lambird briefed those present that the City’s only current recycling option was that Kenny Wilson would place a recycling drop off center on the outskirts of town. Mr. Wilson proposed that each active residential water customer be charged $1.50 per month to help pay for the program. Mr. Wilson distributed a handout of items that he would accept at the facility: cardboard, plastic, tin/aluminum cans, newspaper, office paper, shredded paper, magazines, computers, e-scrap, ballasts, Christmas lights, batteries lead acid, batteries homeline, motor oil, cooking oil, flat screen TVs, all types of metal objects, tube televisions (extra $10 fee), and printers (possible extra charge). Mr. Wilson proposed the facility to be open Tuesday through Friday, 8a-4p and Saturdays from 8a-12p.

Mr. Wilson explained that the curbside service stopped because his employee retired, and he did not feel like he could find someone reliable enough to be willing to work in such conditions. Councilwoman Henton felt that solutions could be found to make curbside service feasible. She felt this would also provide for the receipt of the most recyclable materials.

Several members of the public were present. Julie Hearring, Bobbi Ginder, Bridgett Jensen, Kat Carey, Joel Carey, Sam Benson, Karen Winkels, Julia Eichhorst, Carol Potter, Patty Zwilling, Jeffrey Rosenberg, and Brandy McKinney spoke on record in support of any recycling option.

Lori Zimmerle, Larry Pitts, Mary Spillman, and Scott Fore spoke on record in opposition of charging every residential customer $1.50 for the recycling center. Mrs. Zimmerle also had several questions about the program, and recycling in general, that she was seeking clarification for.

Mr. Wilson admitted that he had not been able to sell any recyclable material for about one year. His best guess was that he would need to continue to store materials for at least another three to five years before any commodity pricing increase would be seen. If the recycling center came to be, the products dropped off would be stored for however long it took before the products could be trucked and sold without losing money.

More discussion would be had with Mr. Wilson on options for recycling. Discussions will continue at future Council meetings.

8-C Resolution: Accept Quote for an Amperometric Titrator for the Water Plant, and Amend the 2018/2019 Budget (City Manager Barker): Passed unanimously

8-D Ordinance: Authorize Sale of Personal Property from Water Distribution – Miscellaneous Scrap Metal (City Manager Barker): Passed unanimously

8-E Ordinance: Authorize Sale of Personal Property from the Park Department – Miscellaneous Scrap Metal (City Manager Barker): Passed unanimously

8-F Ordinance: Authorize Sale of Personal Property from the Police Department – 2011 Ford Crown Victoria (City Manager Barker): Passed unanimously

8-G Resolution: Authorize the Execution of Mutual Aid Agreements Between the Claremont-Bonpas Fire Department and the City of Olney Fire Department & the Noble-Wakefield Fire Department and the City of Olney Fire Department (City Manager Barker): New agreements for mutual aid with the Claremont-Bonpas and the Noble-Wakefield Fire Departments were necessary. The agreements would establish criteria for the departments working within each other’s jurisdiction. Passed unanimously

8-H Resolution: Authorize Purchase of Vehicle, Waive Formal Bidding Procedures, and Amend the 2018/2019 Budget (City Manager Barker): Passed unanimously

Public Comments/Presentations 10-A BriannaWiseman 10-B SandraGoodwin: Brianna Wiseman was not present; Sandra Goodwin was no present.

The meeting adjourned at 8:02 p.m.