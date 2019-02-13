On Saturday February 23, 2019, TRIO Upward Bound will be celebrating National TRIO Day. National TRIO day is a day of celebration, reflection and action around increased access to higher education for disadvantaged students. Federal TRIO Programs help low-income and first-generation students enter college and earn a college degree.

Olney Central and Lincoln Trail TRIO Upward Bound will be donating to the Big Blue Book Bus which will be at the college on February 23. We are accepting donations of books from the community for this wonderful cause. Please drop off any donations to OCC TRIO Upward Bound or bring to OCC on February 23rd.



