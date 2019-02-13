1.Call to Order Proclamation Pledge of Allegiance and Prayer

Roll Call

2. Welcome to all Guests

3. Changes to and Approval of the Agenda

4. Information, Correspondence, Upcoming Meetings

5. Consent Agenda Items

A. Approval of Minutes from January 10

B. Approval of County Officer Reports

C. IllinoiSouth Tourism Letter of Support

D. Voter Registration Grant Application

E. Approval of February 11 Road and Bridge Committee Minutes

F. Berryville Vineyard Liquor License Approval

G. German Township Aid Petition

6. Open

A. Mark Monar – Williams Brothers Pharmacy

7. Finance Committee Report

A. Approval of All Presented County Claims

B. Koorsen Fire and System Inspection

8. States Attorney’s Report

A. Consumer Fireworks Ordinance

9. Animal Control

10. Highway Business

11. Board Committee Reports

12. Old Business

Computer/Server/Equipment Discussion and Business

13. New Business

A. Hotel/Motel Tax

14. Executive Session (If requested) RE: Personnel, Negotiations

15. Adjournment

The county board chairman limits any and/or all public comments to five minutes.

Posted

RICHLAND COUNTY BOARD

FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING

6:00 pm

AGENDA



1. Call to Order



2. Koorsen Fire and Security Inspection



3. Open

A. Computers in City Patrol Cars



4. Claims Discussion



5. Adjournment









