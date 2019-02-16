September 20, 1980 – February 13, 2019

Dylan McCaughey Hartigan, 38, of Newton, Illinois passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 18, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church with Father Dean Probst celebrating the mass. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Sunday, February 17, 2019 in the church. Private family interment services will be held at a later date. Crain Funeral Home, Newton is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Thomas School or to the Newton Athletic Boosters. Online condolences may be offered at www.crainfuneral.com.

Dylan was born on September 20, 1980 in Effingham, Illinois the son of Daniel E. and Renee (McCaughey) Hartigan. Dylan was a graduate of St. Thomas School and of Newton Community High School, Class of 1999. He completed his under graduate work at Eastern Illinois University before entering law school at Thomas Cooley Law School in Lansing, Michigan. Following graduation in 2006, Dylan returned to Newton to practice law as sole practitioner of Leffler & Hartigan. He was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and Newton Masonic Lodge. He was past president of the Newton Rotary Club, having been awarded the Paul Harris Scholar Award. In addition, he was a member of the American Bar Association, Illinois State Bar Association and the Attorney Title Guaranty. In his free time, Dylan loved fishing and spending time at the lake. Like his mom, Dylan enjoyed collecting and restoring antiques.

Dylan will be loved and remember by his parents Daniel and Renee Hartigan of Newton; siblings Alexa Hartigan of Newton, Jordan (Amanda) Hartigan of Casey, and Neil Hartigan of Newton; niece, Makenzie Ostrander of Newton and nephew, Warren Hartigan of Casey; grandmother, Mary E. Hartigan of Potomac, MD; aunts and uncles, Jack (Betsy) Hartigan of Fairfax Station, VA, William (Madeline) Hartigan of New York, NY, Gail Hartigan of Silver Springs, MD, Diane (Artie) Wolf of Davidsonville, MD, Mary Ellen (Kennard) Warfield of Glenelg, MD, Lyle (Cheri) McCaughey of Boise, ID, Ward (Kathy) McCaughey of Florence, MT, and Mona (Brent) Pries of Pierre, SD.

His grandfather John Hartigan, grandparents Dick W. and Esther McCaughey, and aunt Diane McCaughey preceded him in death.