

MACOMB — Footsteps in a house late at night Tuesday alerted a Macomb woman to the presence of a man trespassing in her home.

On Tuesday, February 12 at approximately 1:32 a.m., Macomb police arrested 23-year-old suspect Kyle Freebern on charges of trespassing, aggravated assault, and property damage.

Freebern, who said he was under the influence of crack cocaine, told police that he had wandered into an unlocked home on Grant St. to escape the cold. The female home-owner believed that it was her boyfriend entering the house and texted him. Upon her boyfriend texting back that the noise in the house was not him, the resident called 911.

Police found Freebern on the bottom floor of the residence and although he was holding a knife, he did not threaten anyone with it. Freebern was released on a $150 bond.



For comments or questions on this article, email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com.