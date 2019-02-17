

MACOMB — Jock Hedblade, executive director of the Macomb Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, spoke to the Voice this week on the governor’s push to emphasize Illinois as a destination for travel and tourism.

This article provides commentary by Heblade and a summary of important points by speakers at a presentation on the subject by Governor Pritzker at the 2019 Illinois Governor’s Conference on Travel and Tourism, which took place in Chicago Feb. 2 – 4. It presented stakeholders with an opportunity for networking and collaborative thinking on boosting the tourism industry in the state.



Pritzker's message to the state

Pritzker said at the conference that Illinois is one of the top tourist destinations in the country. He urged listeners not to understate how much the influx of visitors helps the state's bottom line at a critical moment, referring to the state budget impasse which lasted for nearly three years.

“You all heard the comments (Guthrie) made about the $40 billion dollars in state and local activity, and the $3 billion in state and local taxes that get produced. Those dollars have saved Illinois tax payers about $1,300 (apiece) a year,” he said. “Those tourism dollars supported those 337,000 works that (Guthrie) was talking about, and that is critically important is that people can have a decent wage and decent living conditions all across our state.”

Pritzker said Illinois has the fifth largest economy in the nation, and the travel and tourism industry “plays an enormous role in that aspect of our economy.”

“I really want to be our state’s best chief marketing officer,” Pritzker said, “and I intend to do that every single day.”



DCEO acting director weighs in

Erin Guthrie, the acting director of the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, was a guest speaker during the conference. She said it is an exciting time for Illinois tourism in terms of the numbers of visitors and jobs created.

Forecasting stability and growth, Guthrie said Illinois experienced record breaking numbers in tourism in 2018.

“We had 114 million travelers bringing almost $40 billion dollars in expenditures and $3 billion in tax revenue, which is incredible,” she said.

“Chicago alone set a new tourism record welcoming over 57 million visitors which was a 4.3 percent growth over the previous year.” Guthrie went on to say that tourism is an economic engine bringing business and development and jobs to Illinois.

“The tourism industry supported 337,000 jobs in 2017,” Guthrie said. “And since 2015, Illinois tourism has created over 20,000 new jobs,” and she spoke about the various urban locations spread throughout the state that are “brimming with culture and excitement,” and the numerous state parks and Shawnee National Forest.



A local perspective

Hedblade provided a local and rural perspective on Gov. Pritzker’s comments concerning the importance of the tourism industry as an economic engine creating jobs and attracting visitors.

Hedblade, who attended the Illinois Governor’s Conference on Travel and Tourism, was gladdened by Gov. Pritzker’s appearance because it was a great gesture of support.

Hedblade said that his take away from the numbers concerning the revenue generated by the travel and tourism industry in the state and Gov. Pritizker’s show of support is that “it makes the job (of promoting a city as a tourist destination) a little easier when the government supports you.”

“It is a difficult enough job for (the MACVB) to do when you have competition (from other local and rural communities). When you have your government behind you, understanding what you do and how important it is, that certainly makes the job a little easier.” Hedblade said.

Hedblade said the job of promoting local and rural tourism in small communities is made a little easier for those seeking grants or assistance when people in state government support it.

“He seems to get it. He understands the importance of it,” Hedblade said.



Reach Christopher Ginn by email at chrisginn1978@gmail.com



