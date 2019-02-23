The Clayberg, Fulton County's Center for skilled nursing and rehabilitation, hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday as they officially became members of the Canton Area Chamber of Commerce.

The public had the opportunity to walk through and learn more about the Physical Therapy wing which included demonstrations of different equipment.



Additionally, there were door prizes, appetizers, cake, punch and other refreshments.



Several current and past Fulton County Board members were in attendance including Bob Boucher, former Chair of the Board and Garry Hensley former Chair of the Health Committee.



Hensley chaired the committee throughout the majority of the extensive work and updates for the Physical Therapy wing.



In addition to Canton Chamber Ambassadors, Lewistown Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors were there.



Following the ribbon cutting, Administrator Marcos Perez thanked everyone for attending and invited them to partake in the refreshments.

For more photos, visit our online gallery.