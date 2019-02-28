The Fulton County Ag. Literacy committee will hold a fundraiser chicken and noodle dinner at the Farm Bureau Building in Lewistown Friday, March 8 to support Ag in the Classroom programs.

Meals will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. and carryouts will be available.



Meals include chicken and noodles, real mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, and drink.



A variety of homemade desserts will also be available, and are included in the price of the meal; $8 for adults and $4 for children 5 to 12 years of age. Kids under 5 eat for FREE!



All proceeds will go to benefit the Fulton County Ag. Literacy Coalition which is a partnership of area groups and individuals that fund Ag In the Classroom activities.



Call the Farm Bureau office, 547-3011 for more information.