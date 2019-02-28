A number of Pontiac residents will be receiving a gift, sort of, as Republic Services made an announcement this week.

According to a news release:

“Republic Services will soon be delivering one 95-gallon household trash cart and one 95-gallon household recycling cart to each City of Pontiac resident.

“These carts will be provided as part of Pontiac’s new service contract and will replace the smaller personal cans and bins that are currently being used by residents.

“Those who already have Republic Services carts will not receive new ones and they should continue using their existing carts.

“A more detailed flier will be attached to each cart upon delivery. Once new carts are delivered, Republic Services will no longer service current personal cans and bins. Trash and recyclables should be placed in the new carts provided.

“Smaller carts will be made available to senior citizens after 60 days.

“Carts should be placed at the curb in front of your house the day of pickup. Keep carts at least three feet away from all other objects. Make sure the cart lid opening faces the street and the handle faces your home. Do not park vehicles in front of the carts. No loose trash, dirt, hazardous material, yard waste, electronics or paint will be allowed in carts. Carts need to be out at the curb by 6 a.m. on your scheduled service pickup day.”

Exactly when the new carts will be delivered was not provided. But Pontiac City Administrator Bob Karls said that delivery will begin Monday, March 4. They will be left with the empty cans on the given route for a particular day.

Karls said this is the direction the industry is going and that Pontiac’s agreement with Republic is at the start of a new contract period.