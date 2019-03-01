The Daily Ledger staff has compiled a list of 4 things to do this weekend in Fulton County.

1. Dickson Mounds Museum will be holding a Weekend Knap-in event at the museum Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and an Artifact Identification Day Sunday also from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Weekend Knap-in will feature flintknapping demonstrations, and visitors may learn about different techniques used by craftsmen. On Sunday archaeologists and other experts will identify Native American artifacts and other objects such as fossils, bones and rock specimens.



2. The Lewistown Cub Scout and Boy Scout Troop 132 will hold a chicken noodle dinner fundraiser at the Lewistown VFW Saturday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Cost for the meal is $8, which includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans and dessert, as well as a choice of ice tea, water or coffee. A silent auction will be held from 4:30 to 6:45 p.m.



3. Youth Acres will be holding a chicken and noodle dinner Saturday at the Canton VFW. The dinner will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with the silent auction being held from 4 to 7 p.m. and the live auction beginning at 7 p.m. There will be a 50/50 drawing at 6:30 p.m. The meal includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, homemade roll and butter, iced tea or coffee and a choice of dessert. Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children under 10 years of age.



4. A Youth Fundraiser Dinner will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Cuba Christian Church, 215 S. 4th St., Cuba. There will be a barbecue dinner, drawings and a bake sale. Entry is by faith donation. Carryouts will be available for $5.