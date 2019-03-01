Illinois State Represent- ative Darren Bailey is con- cerned that the minimum wage increase will have detrimental economic re- percussions in southern Illinois.

On February 19, 2019, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed into law the "Lifting Up Illinois Families Act," a bill to increase the state's mini- mum wage to $15 per hour by 2025.

The bill sets incremental increases to the state's hourly minimum wage for employees 18 years or older as follows: (i) $9.25 on January 1, 2020; (ii) $10 on July 1, 2020; and (iii) $11 on January 1, 2021. Start- ing on January 1, 2022, and on each January 1st thereafter, the hourly min- imum wage will continue to increase by $1 until it reaches $15 in 2025.

The new law prescribes penalties for noncompliance. "This minimum wage is going to be very impactful

I-70 South," Bailey said. The Representative has discussed his concerns with democratic representatives who believe the increase will result in more money being spent within communities and a boom for local businesses. Bailey sees things differently. He said, "Small, family operated businesses who have to hire help are working on 2-3% profit margins now. They are going to be dealing with a 12-15% raise on costs just on wages alone."

Drawing from his experiences as owner of a southern Illinois based farm, Bailey painted a picture of what the wage increase could mean for local businesses.

The Representative reported that he hires many young, inexperienced workers to assist them with skills building and work ethic. He pays these employees the current minimum wage and makes investments in their education.

Bailey said, "Over the last several years, I've found some employment opportunities, or been able to invest in their tuition if they work with me for so many years."

With the wage increase, Bailey and all business owners will have to pay higher wages (nearly double the current wage by 2025) for unskilled labor.

The Representative said, "In six years, high school students starting their first jobs will be making what managers are making ... Businesses will be forced to increase the cost of products."

"Businesses will not come to Illinois. They'll go elsewhere. We're looking at double the minimum wage compared to neighboring states."

According to Bailey, the wage increase will not only drive businesses out of the state, but cause a job shortage for employable people, especially young adults who will struggle to find ways to gain work experience.

Bailey reported that there is a lack of awareness about these repercussions among state representatives from other parts of the state.

He said, "What we have got to make Chicago wake up on is the difference in life and the mechanics in business from southern Illinois to northern Illinois."

"... I can understand how Chicago can escape the repercussions because of the tourist draw, but we're not going to be able to escape that in southern Illinois."

Bailey plans to counter this lack of awareness by hosting representatives from other parts on his farm in southern Illinois. He plans to host the first guest representative in the summer.

While proponents of the wage increase speculate that it will result in more money will being spent within local communities, Bailey feels this will not be enough of to offset the cost increase of a higher mini- mum wage.

The Representative says he would support a local wage increases if it were sensibly determined by local economies.

He says his plan is to be respectful and kind as he helps fellow representatives see that helping southern Illinois will benefit the entire state.