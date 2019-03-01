Laura Imogene Schubnell, 84, of Carmi, passed away at 5:15 p.m., Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville. She was born in Norris City, IL on January 14, 1935 the daughter of Earl and Ruth (MacMahan) Trusty. Laura married William Russell Schubnell in December 1966 and he preceded her in death on January 16, 1970. She was a LPN at Meadowood Nursing Home in Grayville where she was a supervisor for 20 years retiring in 2001.

Laura is survived by three daughters, Sherri Stokes, of Wadesville, IN, Terri Poplin, of Carmi and Merri (JR) Farrar, of Owensville, IN; nine grandchildren, Laken Stokes, Preston (Sheridan) Stokes, Alexis Stokes, Kailee Rettinghaus, Peyton Sage, Sheridan Sage, Kierstyn Farrar, Brakston Farrar and Kalyn Farrar and four great-grandchildren, Aubrey McDaniel, Maggie Parrish, Ne'Monoum Rettinghaus and Ryker Buchanan. She was pre- ceded in death by her parents, Earl and Ruth Trusty, sister, Pauline Trusty, granddaughter, Dacre Hertel and two great-grandchildren, William Hertel and MariAnn Parrish.

Funeral services for Laura Imogene Schubnell, 84, of Carmi, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Campbell Funeral Home in Carmi. Burial will be in Hazel Ridge Cemetery in Norris City. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. at Campbell Funeral Home in Carmi. Memorial contributions may be made in Laura's memory to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th floor, New York, NY 10004 and will be accepted at Campbell Funeral Home in Carmi.