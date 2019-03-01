Rita G. Knight, 68, of Norris City, passed away at 12:56 p.m., Wednesday, February, 27, 2019 at Carmi Manor. She was born in Shawneetown, IL on May 11, 1950 the daughter of James Robert and Venita (Millikan) O'Neal. Rita was a 1968 graduate of NCO High School. She worked at St. Mary's Medical Center in Evansville, IN and was later a caregiver. She attended the Nazarene Church in Omaha.

Rita is survived by a son Wesley (Jami) Knight, of Columbia, MO; two daughters, Michelle Knight, of Carmi and Misty (Robert) Duvall, of Crossville; two brothers, Harold (Janet) O'Neal and Gary (Mary) O'Neal, both of Norris City; sister, Paula (Jerry) Healy, of Norris City; and five grandchildren, Keelan Shaffer, MaKynna Shaffer, Kailynn, Laiken and Hailea Castro. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Robert and Venita O'Neal and her children's father, Darrell Knight.

Funeral services for Rita G. Knight, 68, of Norris City, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 4, 2019 at Campbell Funeral Home in Norris City with JoAnn Rich officiating. Burial will be in Plainview Cemetery in Norris City. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Campbell Funeral Home in Norris City. Memorial contributions may be made in Rita's memory to Carmi Manor and will be accepted at Campbell Funeral Home in Norris City.