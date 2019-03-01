Time for some 10-tooth, deplorable-thinkin’ common sense from out here in deepest Flyover Country, where we eat raw vegetables, not “crudites,” and are darned proud of it:

- With friends like this, we don’t need enemies: Loose cannon and longtime Trump pal Roger Stone, already facing charges filed by Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller, thought it would be a swell idea to post a picture on social media of the judge hearing his case, with shooting-range cross hairs in the background.



Really? You thought that was a good idea, Roger? What on earth could you have been thinking?



This reminds me of a line from the old “Happy Days” show on television. Fonzie tells someone, “I’m holding on by my fingernails here, and you’re walking on my cuticles!”



How on earth do common sense conservatives respond to friends of Trump who behave like this? And do we ignore his enthusiastic Richard Nixon “V for victory” gesture on the courthouse steps? Is this really necessary, in light of an opposing party and a news media bent on exploiting every conceivable flaw in the guy we elected president?



Is this what we need, Roger?



Cross hairs?



How could you be so stupid?



- Do our esteemed friends on the other side of the aisle really expect us to believe that the world will “end” in 12 years unless we sign on to their free-wheeling nut-ball theories, mega spending and micro managing of every aspect of our lives? (How we travel, what we eat, where we live...)



Are we expected to believe that wild-eyed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the new Franklin Delano Roosevelt? Really? And are we supposed to start talking like those foul-mouthed liberals from Minnesota and Texas? This is leadership? My mother had a bar of soap for talk like that.



We’re expected to believe that the world will come to an end based on something a 29-year-old former bartender from Queens has to say? And we’re expected to agree that her “Green New Deal” is our version of World War II and saving the world for democracy? With no concern whatsoever for what it all costs?



You can’t be serious.



- Back on our side of the aisle, I cringe when President Trump says he knows more than anyone about drones and the technology to “secure the border.” Really? More than ANYONE about drone technology? Anyone anywhere?



Come on, Mr. President. You know I voted for you, and I love what’s happened to the stock market and the tax cut, but you know MORE THAN ANYONE about drones?



And was it really necessary to say you love that little dictator from North Korea? He executes family members, you know. I know about “The Art of the Deal,” but wasn’t that a little over the top?



I’ve got friends who are liberals, Mr. President, and I’m hanging on by my fingernails. And I’d appreciate it if you wouldn’t walk on my cuticles.



- Does anyone really expect us to believe, out here in the hardscrabble Heartland, where money talks and bull..., well, “stuff,” walks, that simply DISCUSSING problems endlessly will actually SOLVE those problems? Haven’t we been talking non-stop for decades now about every problem under the sun, and the only thing that has changed is that non-stop media coverage and social media palaver have made everything WORSE?



How about if we all stopped the confounded DIALOG for a while, turned off the TV and our cell phones, shut our yaps, and simply tried to – in the immortal words of Dear Abby - “mind your own business, Dearie?” Isn’t that worth a try?



- And one last thing. Isn’t there a special place in Hell for anyone who blocks humanitarian aid from reaching starving people? And isn’t it painfully clear that the socialism that so many of our knuckle-headed kids seem to embrace these days has horribly failed the people of Venezuela? Isn’t that obvious? Or is it just obvious out here in Flyover Country?



Seems to me that the least we could do is send Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez down there to Venezuela to show them how great socialism is, and tell them what they’re doing wrong.