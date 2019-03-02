Timothy {Tim} Charles Chown, age 53, of Macomb, Illinois, passed away peacefully at 10:45 AM Saturday, February 16, 2019, with his mother and sister by his side at Heartland Health Care Center in Macomb. He was born on October 18, 1965, in Peoria, Illinois, to Arthur and Roselyn Himmel Chown. He is survived by his mother Roselyn Chown of Macomb, Illinois; a brother, Jeff Chown of Alexandria, Virginia; a sister, Lisa Thompson of Macomb, Illinois; nephews, Austin Thompson of Plymouth Illinois; Gabriel Thompson of Macomb, Illinois; and brother-in-law, Michael Thompson of Plymouth, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Chown.

Tim graduated from Macomb High School in 1986. He loved being a serious bodybuilder. He was active in Special Olympics winning several gold medals. He was privileged to attend the International Summer Special Olympics in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 1983 on the swimming team. He was the anchor on the relay team and they won a gold medal. This is where he was thrilled to meet his idol, Arnold Schwarzenegger. He did bench presses while Arnold spotted him and counted the repetitions.

He lived independently for many years working as a custodian and also as a groundskeeper at O. L. Championship Golf Course. He was a member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Tim joyfully overcame and abided many challenges in his life with his strong, gentle spirit all the way to the end.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Chown-Himmel Special Education Scholarship at Western Illinois University or Special Olympics. Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign guestbook or leave condolences at www.dodsworthfh.com



