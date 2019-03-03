The 2019 Citizen of the Year deadline for nomination has been extended to March 15th. To nominate a Jasper County Citizen for Citizen of the Year, contact the Jasper County Chamber of Commerce at 618-783-3399 or jasperchamber@psbnewton.com.



The Jasper County Citizen of the Year award was established as one of the highest honors for the citizen who displays leadership, community service, advocacy, and perseverance. The winner is a dynamic Jasper County resident with passion and drive to change the world, as well as identify and realize solutions to problems. The winner is committed to strengthening their community and its citizens. The award pays tribute to an outstanding citizen who has made a local contribution toward advocacy and action.



ELIGIBILITY

An individual is eligible for consideration if he/she exhibited outstanding leadership and performed extraordinary acts on behalf of others or whose achievements have greatly enhanced the quality of life for Jasper County.



HOW TO NOMINATE

Fill out the attached application and return it by mail, e-mail, fax or delivery to the Jasper County Chamber of Commerce office. Nominees must be a resident of Jasper County and must be at least 21 years or older.



SELECTION CRITERIA

The 2019 Citizen of the year award nominees must personally exhibit or have demonstrated activities related to one or more of the following:

• Service rewarded should be beyond that contained in the individual’s job description

• Must demonstrate leadership in improving the economic vitality of our community

• Must demonstrate a commitment to public service

• Must be active in volunteer service

• Must set a positive example, have exceptional ethical qualities, and strive to improve and preserve the community

• Must participate in humanitarian activities that make a difference in the well-being of others



A nominating committee will be selected once nominations have been received. Names will be removed prior to selection and replaced with numbers so the recipient is chosen blindly.



All nominations should be delivered, mailed, emailed, or faxed to: Jasper County Chamber of Commerce, ATTN: Citizen of the Year Award, 124 S. Van Buren St., Newton, IL 62448

Email: jasperchamber@psbnewton.com; Fax: 618-783-4556