Exorna will be playing Celtic pub music at the Galva Art Council’s Coffeehouse on Saturday, March 9.

For more than a decade, Exorna has been leaving people with smiles on their faces, playing music that is authentic and down to earth, singing songs loaded with humor and sentimentality, fiddling tunes, and doing it all on traditional instruments.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and Exorna performs at 7 p.m.

Complimenting Irish music, the Bishop Hill Bakery and Eatery will have Irish soda bread for sale. Profits from the soda bread will go toward the Levitt AMP Galva Music Series. Supplies will be limited. If you’d like to reserve a loaf or two, call the Bishop Hill Bakery and Eatery at (309) 927-3042.

The Arts Council’s volunteers and board members will host a silent auction to also raise money for the Levitt AMP Galva Music Series at the Coffeehouse. The bidding begins when the doors open and ends at 9:15 p.m. The winning bids will be announced at 9:30 p.m. with payment due that evening.

Auction items include a foldable grill table, gift certificates, Back Road Music Festival bundle, photo sessions from Mersman Memories Photography, home décor, and many more valuable items.

To donate items for the silent auction, drop the items off at Galva Pharmacy during regular business hours or at the Coffeehouse after 6 p.m.

To make any other arrangements to donate silent auction items or for more information, e-mail galvaarts@gmail.com or call (563) 293-6986.

For more information on the Arts Council, visit www.galvaartscouncil.org.