March 6, 2019

On March 4, 2019, the Federal District Court for the Southern District of Illinois issued a decision dismissing the lawsuit filed against the Board of Education of Jasper County Community Unit School District No. 1 and Superintendent Andrew Johnson by one of its Board members, Jerry “Jed” Earnest. In its decision, the court rejected Mr. Earnest’s claims that the Board and Mr. Johnson violated Mr. Earnest’s constitutional rights and ruled in favor of the Board and Mr. Johnson. A copy of the decision is available here: go.jccu1.org/DistrictCourtCaseSummary.



The lawsuit alleged that the Board restricted Mr. Earnest’s access to confidential records in response to the belief that Mr. Earnest had sent confidential student information to members of the public. The lawsuit also claimed that the Board acted illegally when it censured Mr. Earnest for his conduct and requested his resignation. In his suit, Mr. Earnest alleged that these actions violated his rights to constitutional due process.

The court disagreed with Earnest’s argument that his constitutional rights were violated and held that, in any event, the Board gave Mr. Earnest all of the process he was due. In making its decision, the court noted that the Board had an interest in “keeping student, teacher and principal records confidential, as required by [law]” and stated that the “Board acted quickly to prevent Earnest from further disseminating confidential information by terminating his access to that information.” The court dismissed Mr. Earnest’s lawsuit with prejudice, terminating the lawsuit.

The Board is pleased with the court’s decision and intends to continue its focus where it has always been—educating and nurturing the students of Jasper County Community Unit School District No. 1.