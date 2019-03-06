Carter Shane Joseph, 3, of Geneseo, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, in Peoria. A celebration of life will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at the Geneseo Community Center. This casual event is open to the public and will feature food, fun, and games for the kids. Memorial contributions may be directed to www.outsidethelines.live. Private funeral services were held. Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, of Geneseo, is assisting with the arrangements.

Carter was born Sept. 3, 2015, in Greenville, S.C., the son of Alexander and Kelly (Lichty) Joseph. Carter was a spirited child who loved animals, bugs, and dancing. Carter was a rambunctious preschooler who attended First Lutheran Preschool, in Geneseo. Carter loved his big brother, Hudson, and followed in his footsteps daily. His fearless and tough demeanor melted away when he had a marker or paintbrush in his hand. In art, he found peace.

Carter is survived by his loving parents, Alex and Kelly and his big brother, Hudson, of Geneseo; grandparents, Tim (Lori) Joseph, of LaPlata, Md.; and John (Janice) Lichty, of McAdoo, Penn. The family is devoted to carrying on Carter’s love of art.