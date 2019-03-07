MACOMB — On Sunday, the General Macomb chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) presented the DAR Good Citizen and the American History Essay winners during their meeting in the Macomb City Hall Community Room.

The DAR Good Citizen award goes to a senior from a state board of education accredited school and does not necessarily have to be a United States citizen, according to Judy Witten. The DAR Citizen must “possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools, and communities.”

The DAR Good Citizens for the General Macomb chapter were Charles Hensely, son of Chad and Jill Hensley and student at Bushnell-Prairie City High School; Camryn Linn, daughter of Mitch and Angela Linn and student at Macomb Jr./Sr. High School; and Ethan Hunt, son of Ryan and Stacie Hunt and student at West Prairie High School. Hunt was also named District I DAR Good Citizen Winner.

The DAR American History Essay encouraged students in grades five to eight from public, private and home schools and academies to think creatively and learn about American history through a unique prospective, according to Barbara Stein. The topic of the American History essay was about the women’s suffrage movement, which was also impacted by several other events like the abolition of slavery and World War I.

The DAR American History Essay winners for the General Macomb chapter were Cody Stringer, son of Sam and Ann Stringer and student at Sharpened Arrow Academy; Aimee Stringer, daughter of Sam and Ann Stringer and student at Sharpened Arrow Academy, and Katherine Alexandra Phippen, daughter of Win and Mary Phippen and a student at Phippen Academy. Aimee Stringer and Phippen were also selected as the District I winners of the DAR American History Essay Contest.

DAR was founded in 1890 with the goal to honor those that fought for American independence through their descendants by promoting patriotism, preserving American history and heritage and promoting better education for American children. With over 165,000 members in nearly 3,000 worldwide chapters, DAR is one of the largest and most active service organizations that women can join. More information about DAR can be found at www.DAR.org.



