With the sound of Queen’s “We Will Rock You” pouring out of the Pontiac Township High School auditorium, students filed in for the annual “Spread the Word” assembly Wednesday afternoon.

S.O.A.P., a four-piece band of high school students, got the crowd — made up of students, parents, teachers and administration personnel — in the mood. The theme for this year’s annual assembly was “Rock Respect” and it was sponsored by Peers In Action.

Opening the event were some announcements and then the reading of an essay by Amy Rice.

The special guest was Mitch Kelley, a 2017 graduate of PTHS who is also a Special Olympics Global Messenger and a Heartland Community College student. Kelley was the keynote speaker for the event.

A video of Kelley and his sister was shown. The two were skydiving that helped illustrate his message that anyone can do anything if they worked at it.

Following the speech was the awarding of lesson winners in a school-wide event. It involved the English, Speech, Science, Art, Math, Health and Physical Education departments. There were 31 students receiving awards.

“Rock Respect,” a video put together by Peers In Action, was debuted and S.O.A.P. reprised “We Will Rock You” to conclude the assembly.