Wrestlers from Canton Ingersoll posted a 5-3 record in Friday’s opening round of the IESA Class 1A State Finals being held at the Convocation Center on the campus of Northern Illinois University.

Little Giant results included the following:



65 pounds - Maddux Steele, Canton Ingersoll, defeated Patrick Young, Genoa Kingston, by decision, 9-4 in OT.

70 - Bradley Ruckman, Roxana, pinned Jack Jochums, Canton Ingersoll, 3:26.

80 - John Davis, Canton Ingersoll, defeated Landon Westenfeld, Manteno by major decision, 10-0.

85 - Duncan Harn, Canton Ingersoll, pinned Logan Witt, Pingree Grove Cambridge Lakes, 0:34.

90 - Trevor Hedges, Canton Ingersoll, defeated Jaedyn Bloomfield, Rochester by major decision, 13-3.

112 - Joseph Norton, Canton Ingersoll, pinned Jeremy Zimmer, Manteno, 0:40.

185 - Mike Gonzalez, Coal City, pinned Andrew Eustice, Canton Ingersoll, 0:13.

215 - Chase Allen, Roxana, pinned Lucas Smith, Canton Ingersoll, 0:09.

Quarterfinal results included the following:

65 - Jacob Mosier, Colfax Ridgeview, pinned Steele, 0:56.

80 - Gavin Rockey, Island Lake Matthews, defeated Davis by decision, 3-0.

85 - Braydon Campbell, Colfax Ridgeview, defeated Harn by decision, 6-1.



In wrestlebacks at 70 pounds, Jochums def. Kainoa Ancog, Johnsburg JHS, by major decision, 12-1.



The tournament continued Friday evening and is scheduled to wrap up today.