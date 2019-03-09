The South Park United Methodist Church, 600 S. 1st Avenue in Canton, will hold a soup supper in the Church basement Saturday, March 16, 4 to 7 p.m.

A chair lift is available at the east door.



All you can eat chili, vegetable soup, or potato soup, roll, drink and dessert will be available for $8 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. Eat in or carry out.



Also at the supper, the church will be taking orders for homemade noodles to be available the week of April 15.