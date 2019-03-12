The Fulton County Ag In The Classroom coalition had a fabulously successful Chicken and Noodle fundraiser dinner Friday night.

The Fulton County Ag In The Classroom coalition had a fabulously successful Chicken and Noodle fundraiser dinner Friday night. The group served 225 meals and cleared right at $2,000 for their agriculture literacy programs.



Though they don’t want to forget anyone, but, they do wish, at the risk of forgetting someone, to thank the staff, Ag. Literacy Board members, FCFB Board members, and FCFB volunteers who did so much to make the event a huge success; from cooking and picking chickens, to peeling potatoes, setting up the room, preparing and serving, providing desserts, and cleaning up the kitchen and meeting room afterward.



HUGE thanks to Doris Simmons, Patricia Rohrer, Linda Rock, Chris Zumstein, Jamie Butler, Elaine Stone, Barry Fisher, Alan Coleman, Kevin and Tiffani Tarter, Austin Tarter, Kim Smail, Charlene Shaeffer, Shelley Sweatman, Janis Blout, Doug Falk, Jane Mellert, Julie Serven, Margaret Hall, Ellen Webb, Krista Gray, Bob Champlin, Diane Weaver, Dianna Reed, and the Lewistown High School Foods Class students of Nancy Williams, who peeled 80 pounds of potatoes!



They couldn’t do it without all these people (and anyone they may have missed) and they definitely couldn’t have done it without the MANY supporters who came and ate or picked up carry-out orders. Your belief in the programs they’re doing to support the agriculture industry and to educate future consumers in Fulton County classrooms about farming is humbling.