MACOMB — Two applications for Macomb Downtown Renovation grants will be discussed Monday in city council committee of the whole session.

The Masonic Temple would like to replace 24 windows on the north side of its 133 South Randolph Street building. The temple has gradually replaced windows on each side of the building over the years through the downtown grant process.

The second application is from Jackson 133, LLC to replace the wraparound window in the western section of the former Modern Home Furniture building. The city council has already approved matching money for renovation of the building.

Aldermen also plan to discuss possible reduction of the rental registration late fee to $25 per unit. They will also discuss possible elimination of the city residency requirement for the city administrator.

Council members may also discuss a proposed city ordinance amendment to allow Sunday sales for package liquor outlets. The committee meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m. on the second floor of Macomb City Hall.



Reach Patrick Stout by email at pstout@mcdonoughvoice.com