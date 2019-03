March 19, 1951 – March 10, 2019

Alice Jean (Fouty) Mitchell, age 67, of Kansas City, Missouri, and formerly of Jasper County, Illinois, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at her home.

Funeral arrangements are pending at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.