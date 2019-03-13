The Canton Fire Department was dispatched to 417 S. 9th in Canton Wednesday morning at 6:33 a.m. on the report of a structure fire.

CANTON-The Canton Fire Department was dispatched to 417 S. 9th in Canton Wednesday morning at 6:33 a.m. on the report of a structure fire.

Upon arrival fire units found heavy smoke coming from a large pole barn.

Fire personnel entered the structure to search for occupants and to extinguish the fire.

The fire was brought under control in approximately 15 minutes.

Crews remained on scene to overhaul and extinguish any hot spots.

A backhoe was used to remove a large amount of hay from the building.

Off duty fire personnel were called to the scene to assist.

Canton Police Department, Buckheart Fire Protection District and Canton Public Works assisted at the scene.

Copperas Creek Fire Protection District and Farmington Fire Protection District stood by the Canton Fire Station to respond to any additional calls.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.