The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that construction along Interstate 70 between Altamont and the Little Wabash River will resume Monday, March 18.

Pavement patching will require daytime lane closures on the eastbound side and once completed, all westbound traffic will be diverted to the eastbound side, where two-way traffic will be maintained with a concrete barrier wall to facilitate rehabilitation of the westbound lanes. Work is expected to be completed later this year, and the eastbound side will undergo rehabilitation in 2020.

Motorists cane expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.