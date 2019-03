Canton High senior Anna Plumer (seated, center) recently signed a letter of intent to play basketball at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa.

Canton High senior Anna Plumer (seated, center) recently signed a letter of intent to play basketball at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa. Joining Anna at her signing were her parents Shelly and Tony (seated, left and right). Standing in the back is Anna’s younger brother Turner, along with CHS head girls basketball coach Jessica Jones.