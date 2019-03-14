University of Illinois Extension in Fulton County honored its volunteers and supporters with a banquet March 11 at the Extension Office in Lewistown.

Approximately 60 people were in attendance.



University of Illinois Extension staff members Janis Blout and Christine Belless gave recognition to many volunteers and supporters who have helped with Extension and 4-H programs in the past year.



Those honored included 4-H Leaders, council and committee members, Master Gardeners, Master Naturalists, and representatives from cooperating boards and groups, such as Farm Bureau, Fulton County Fair, the County Board, Homemakers’ Education Association, 4-H Federation, SEFF board members, and donors. Members of the media were also thanked for their assistance in letting the public know what Extension has to offer.



Sponsors of the meal included Havana National Bank; MidAmerica National Bank; State Farm Insurance-Brian Yontz, Agent; Country Financial-Shelley Postin, Agent; CEFCU; West Central FS; and one anonymous donor.



Four-H leaders with tenure of 20 years or more include Linda Porter, Craig Porter, Charlotte Ann Myers, Bruce and Sharon Spangler, Lisa Miller, Heidi Putman, and Cindy Ellis.



Ellie Nolan of the Country Kids 4-H Club was named 4-H Leader of the Year. 4-H Volunteer Team of the Year went to our certified 4-H Shooting Sports personnel-Lee Roy Knuppel, Lonnie Van Pelt, Terry Cremer, and Nick Schisler.



Following the recognitions, a fun game was enjoyed by the group.



For information on how to be involved in Extension and 4-H programs, call the University of Illinois Extension Office in Fulton County, 309-547-3711.