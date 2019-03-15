With two more artist announcements, the Levitt AMP Galva Music Series has 10 of its 20 slots filled for the 2019 summer concert series in Wiley Park.

With two more artist announcements, the Levitt AMP Galva Music Series has 10 of its 20 slots filled for the 2019 summer concert series in Wiley Park.

The newest additions to the music series are Tom Sharpe and C.J. Chenier.

Sharpe — the drummer for the Grammy Award winning group Mannheim Steamroller and an internationally recognized, critically acclaimed composer — will perform June 23 and share the stage with the group Jaerv.

Chenier — the son of the great King of Zydeco, Clifton Chenier — will perform July 7 along with The Wildwoods.

The lineup to date

June 2 — The 4onthefloor and The Ragbirds

June 9 — Ages and Ages

June 23 — Jaerv and Tom Sharpe

July 7 — The Wildwoods and C.J. Chenier

July 14 — Henhouse Prowlers

July 21 — Dos Santos

July 28 — Gangstagrass

Tom Sharpe

Website — http://www.shoptomsharpe.com/

Video — https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=5h2d9Cqecqo

Tom Sharpe is the drummer for the Grammy Award winning group Mannheim Steamroller and an internationally-recognized, critically-acclaimed composer. He is a sought out performer and clinician, and the creator of his own group, the Tom Sharpe Ensemble.

Sharpe’s compositions have won many awards, including the John Lennon Songwriting Contest and the Broadjam World Music Contest. He is alumnus of the Interlochen Arts Academy, and holds the degrees Bachelor of Music and Master of Music from DePaul University. His current solo performances are in support of his latest release — a symphony released in 2014 titled “Lifting the World.”

Sharpe’s original music is a percussive symphony — a sonic and visual feast for the senses. A classically trained musician, he has dramatically blended his orchestral background with world music instrumentation and cinematic imagery to create an experience that invites the listener into the heart of the musical moment — wildly emotional and technically precise, with a gutsy edge of percussive frenzy and tribal ritual.

Weaving together powerful elements of sound and rhythm, Sharpe is equally proficient on a vast array of percussion and keyboard instruments. Seamlessly blending genres from Middle Eastern, African, orchestral, and rock music, he moves between traditional instrumentation and electronics with ease and precision. With a fresh approach to world music, Sharpe's high energy, passion, and emotion, combined with superb musicality, leave audiences amazed and inspired.

C.J. Chenier

Website — http://www.officialcjchenier.com/

Video — https://youtu.be/LC4_7_p88MA

Clayton Joseph (C.J) Chenier was born Sept. 28, 1957 — the son of the great King of Zydeco, Clifton Chenier.

C.J.'s father was the first Creole musician to win a Grammy Award. C.J. spent his childhood in the tough tenement housing projects of Port Arthur, Texas.

It wasn't until his 21st birthday, after winning a scholarship and studying music at Texas Southern University, that C.J. first performed with his famous father and the legendary Red Hot Louisiana band.

Today, C.J. continues to record and rack up honors and awards. This year, he is being honored along with his late friend, Clifford Antone, in the acclaimed Museum of the Gulf Coast's Music Hall of Fame in the Golden Triangle — where he will join the likes of Janis Joplin, Tex Ritter, Percy Sledge, George Jones, Marcia Ball, Johnny Winter, The Big Bopper, ZZ Top and, of course, his father, Clifton Chenier.

When C.J. Chenier talks about his style of Zydeco music, he explains that it is traditional Zydeco.

"It's the kind of music that has grandmas dancing with grandkids, and mamas and daddys and kids of all ages coming out and having fun."

Chenier went on to explain that his traditional Zydeco is like his father, the great Clifton Chenier, played, could probably be described as Zydeco Blues. It's old school and it's classic. And it's the kind of music that true music fans of all ages can enjoy.