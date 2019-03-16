Donald Brantley, 75, of Canton, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at his home in Canton.

He was born on Aug. 14, 1943 in Lexington, Tennessee, to Hoyle and Ramelle (Shepard) Brantley.



He is survived by his wife, Mai (Nguyen) Brantley, whom he married on Sept. 9, 1991 in Lewistown.



Also surviving are two children, Christie (Robert) Baird of South Carolina and Gina Brantley of Elgin; two step-children, Ann (Thom) VanSchaick of Peoria and Cindy (Chris) Rennau of St Louis; two brothers, Jerry and Chris Brantley; two sisters Pat DeLost and Nancy Fleck; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



Preceding him in death are his parents and one son, Steve Brantley.



Donald was a Veteran of the United States Army; he retired from Sherex in Mapleton as the production superintendent. He was a member of the NRA, and he enjoyed talking politics with his friends at Hardees and woodworking.



Per his wishes cremation rites have been accorded; there will be no services. Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory have been entrusted with arrangements.



