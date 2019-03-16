The Canton High varsity girls soccer team notched its first victory of the season Thursday evening, edging host East Peoria 1-0 in the opening night of the sixth annual Lady Raider Soccer Classic at Eastside Centre.

Canton senior Lia Shaffer tallied the lone goal of the match with 11 minutes remaining in the first half. Freshman Devlin Dennis recorded the assist.



The Lady Giants finished with a 10-5 advantage in shots on-goal. CHS senior goalkeeper Carmon Abbadusky had three saves in recording the shutout.



Canton (1-1) will wrap up pool play today at 11 a.m. against Riverton. The Lady Giants will then play Lincoln, Limestone or Galesburg in crossover play. Their opponent will be determined by how the squads finish in their respective pools.



The fifth place match will be held at 1 p.m., followed by the third place match at 2:30 p.m. and the title contest at 4 p.m.