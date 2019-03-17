BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

FAIRFIELD — The CWC Lady Bulldogs struggled defensively in cold and windy conditions and dropped two games at the Fairfield Lady Mules Spring Swing over the weekend.

Friday: Pope County 9, CWC 8

The Lady Bulldogs made an impressive late comeback but fell in an extra inning. Pope County had built a 2-0 lead by the third inning (on only one hit). CWC tied the game in the top of the fourth with hits from Carlee Hart and Mariah VanMatre, followed by a two-RBI double from freshman Kendall Rooney.

Pope County took back control with five runs in their half of the fourth inning and seemed to have the game in hand as the tournament game time limit rule was in effect. But the Lady Bulldogs took advantage of their last chance with a six-run rally. Emily White started the inning with a double and came home to score on Makynna Shaffer’s two-run home run over the right-center field fence. The Lady Bulldogs then loaded the bases but were down to their last strike when Mayci Edwards tripled to the right-field fence to clear the bases and tie the score. Edwards later scored on a wild pitch to give CWC the lead.

Pope County answered with one run in the bottom of the inning and was threatening to put across one more run to win it, but CWC pitcher Liberty Smith pitched out of a tough jam with some good defense from right fielder Kadee Milligan to send the game to an extra inning.

The Lady Bulldogs were unable to score in their half of the inning, but Pope County was able to push across an unearned run in the bottom of the inning in the tournament format (each team starts the extra inning with a runner on second base).

Saturday: Carterville 10, CWC 2

A disastrous first-inning spelled doom for the Lady Bulldogs. Carterville’s first eight batters reached base and scored before the Lady Bulldogs settled down and played them evenly the rest of the game.

Emily White and Mariah VanMatre led the way for the way for the Lady Bulldogs with two hits each (and making VanMatre 5-for-5 for the weekend).

“We’re not very consistent yet,” said CWC Coach Chris Shelton. “Our defense was a little bit rusty because we haven’t been able to practice much outside and I think that showed in actual game situations. We’re hitting a little bit, which is good, and the defense will come around.”