Anthony J. Carrano, 59, of Cuba, passed away at 12:08 a.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Graham Hospital E.R. He was born on Nov. 3, 1959 in Chicago to Carmine and Jannette (Kass) Carrano.

Surviving are two daughters, Jennifer Carrano of Cuba and Kari (Derek) Faught of Prairie City; three grandchildren, Jayden Panapitiya and Wyatt and Elijah Faught; one brother, Carmine (Debbie) Carrano Jr. of Arizona; and one sister, Linda (Dan) Leahy of Chicago.



Anthony was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, James Carrano.



Anthony worked as a painter for Carrano Painting.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded with Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton. Memorials can be made to Fulton County Humane Society. To make online condolences you may go to

