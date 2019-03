There will be a Mostaccioli dinner Sunday, March 24 at St. Matthews Hall, 156 E. Vernon in Farmington.

Mostaccioli, garlic bread, salad, drinks and dessert will be served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.



A free will offering would be greatly appreciated.



Carryout is available upon request.