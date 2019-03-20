Let’s face it. Nobody is satisfied.

Let’s face it. Nobody is satisfied.



Younger people want to be older. They see their elders doing exactly what they want, having money and time and power to decide their own lives. Adults don’t have to raise their hand to go to the bathroom, can go to bed anytime they want, don’t have to worry about homework or making the bus or trying out for cheerleading or football or first chair in the band. And they don’t have to put up with the snarky comments of the popular kids or the snide comments of the teachers or the surly threats of the bullies. They can do what they want without worrying about what anyone else thinks.



Older people want to be young again. They want to go back to the time when they had few responsibilities, when the future promised nothing but good things, when the only problems were having the right shoes or hair style or the right person go to the prom with you. You had other people making decisions for you, giving you direction and you could let the adults take care of the boring stuff. Best of all, you didn’t have to worry about arthritis, taxes, wrinkles or getting winded climbing up the stairs. It was all so easy then.



The problem, of course, is one of perspective. Kids don’t know the realities of being a grown up. Grown ups don’t remember the trials of being a kid. Both sides need to walk in the other’s shoes for one day.



And that’s the premise of “Disney’s Freaky Friday,” the musical presented at Canton High School last Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A mother and daughter get to experience what the other goes through in a 24 hour period, and the results — and lessons — are striking.



Director Amanda Vandermeer definitely gets the most out of a very talented cast, along with help from musical director Tony Miletello, choreography by Mandy Delmastro and an orchestra directed by Justin Johnson, as well as assistant director Brandon Mortland. Vandermeer offers a fast-paced show with very precise set changes and a lot of talent and and intensity from the cast.



It takes special actors with a lot of talent to change almost immediately from adult to teenager, and McKenna Churchill and Madison Foreman are exceptional in performing this feat. Both have excellent stage presence and a wonderful ability to channel the petulance, confusion, certainty and shock which comes from someone who “knows” what the other is going through to a person who realizes there is more to another’s life than they realized or remembered.



Comic timing, emotional depth and the ability to empathize with others are all necessary to make these roles work, and both Churchill and Foreman have these in spades. Add to this some incredibly moving vocal work, and you have two young women I am looking forward to watching develop in the future.



Excellent contrasting performances come from Hunter Varnes and Joseph Buczko as the romantic partners of Churchill and Foreman respectively. Varnes is the epitome of the smooth big man on campus, while Buczko shines as the put-upon groom who is not sure where he stands from one moment to the next. Both are also effectively sympathetic in dealing with other characters and both offer some excellent vocal work.



Each Disney movie/show/series is known for having stock characters for the leads to run up against, and one of them is almost always the annoying younger sibling. Dylan Dudek takes on this role, but elevates it above the usual cliche brat to show some of the emotional pain underneath what seems to be an obnoxious little creep. Dudek shows great skill for a youngster with his ability to give depth to his character, and augments this with a fine singing voice. And he also shows some promise in the skills of a puppeteer.



And, of course, there has to be a mean girl and Ciara Wallace gleefully fits the bill as a young woman not afraid to throw her weight around. Wallace clearly enjoys menacing others to get what she wants and venting quite clearly about the world and her place in it.



One of the surprises of the show was Haleigh Bohn’s turn as a loyal assistant who is more than willing to put herself out for her boss. Bohn also provides some really good vocal moments as well as some interesting emotional turns as she explores her options professionally.



Good work also comes from Addy Allard and Alanah Howarter as a couple of high school friends and Kaitlynn Tutt, Triston Eddlemon and Brianna Hedden as a variety of adults who handle the chaos in various ways.



Mention must also be made of the large ensemble cast who bring energy and vocal talent to the show, keeping the world alive as it swirls around the main players.



In addition, kudos go to the exciting choreography and the talent of the cast to perform it.



Unfortunately, if you missed the show, you are out of luck. Circumstances kept me from putting this in before the performances. But if you were fortunate enough to make the show, you definitely had a treat.



And on a personal note, I have absolutely NO interest in going back to my younger days. Puberty nearly killed me the first time and I have NO desire to repeat it.