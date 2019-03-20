Norma Wages, 82 of Wilsonville, Alabama, formerly of Canton, passed away at 7:35 a.m., Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama.

Norma Wages, 82 of Wilsonville, Alabama, formerly of Canton, passed away at 7:35 a.m., Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. She was born on Nov. 9, 1936 in Canton to Everett C. and Rosalind (Myers) Murphy. Norma married Gilbert Wages in 1952. He preceded her in death in 1999. Also preceding her in death was a sister. Surviving are six children, Brian (Marilyn Anderson) Wages, Audie (Megan) Wages, Joe (Dorcus) Wages, Verna (Kevin) Ashwood, Leigh Ann (Ron Widger) Hinchee, and Joanie (Gary) Graham; three step-children, Michael Blevins, Angie Blevins and Theresa (Darren) Deko; 17 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one sister, Bonita Fuller; and Norma’s companion Charles J. Blevins Jr.



Norma was a farm wife, worked at the K-Mart Café and also worked as a hair stylist.



Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory where visitation will be two hours prior to services. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton. Memorials can be made to either Fulton County Humane Society or St. Jude’s Children Hospital.



