The North Fulton and Lewistown baseball teams opened their 2019 seasons Monday afternoon with victories.

NORTH FULTON 4, SOUTHEASTERN 1

At Cuba, the Wildcats had four pitchers combine to throw a one-hitter as they defeated the visiting Suns in this non-conference contest.



Colton Thurman was the winning pitcher for North Fulton. He threw four innings, allowing just one run, striking out six.



Wes Frame, Zach Jurgensen and Nick Gilpin pitched one inning each with Gilpin recording the final three each to earn the save.



The quarter combined for 12 strikeouts.



Offensively, Jurgensen belted a two-run HR, while Thurman, Caleb Harrison and Tucker Watters added one hit each for North Fulton, who had two-run rallies in the first and fifth innings.



Brayden Winters had Southeastern’s lone hits and scored the Suns run in the fourth.



LEWISTOWN 21, ILLINI CENTRAL 1

At Mason City, the Indians pounded out 22 hits in defeating the host Cougars in this non-conference contest.



Lewistown scored in five of the six innings it batted, tallying single runs in the first and fifth innings, along with two in third and three in the fourth.



The big offensive inning for the Indians came in the sixth when they scored 14 runs.



Illini Central’s lone run came in the sixth as the Cougars finished with just four hits.



Logan Owens had five hits for Lewistown, while Kenneth Munson and Tysin Stone added four hits each for the victors.



Munson knocked in a team-high seven runs, while Ethan Mikulich and Stone added three and two RBIs respectively.



On the mound, Mikulich pitched four innings for the win, recording 11 strikeouts. Munson pitched the final two innings, recording four strikeouts.