Canton Main Street will hold an organizational meeting for the 2019 Farmer’s Market at 6 p.m. Monday, April 8, at the Historic Depot in Canton, 50 North Fourth Avenue.

Canton Main Street will hold an organizational meeting for the 2019 Farmer’s Market at 6 p.m. Monday, April 8, at the Historic Depot in Canton, 50 North Fourth Avenue.



Local growers are invited to attend.



For those who are interested in setting up for the first time, information will be available on guidelines, requirements and costs. 2019 will be the seventh Farmer’s Market sponsored in Jones Park by Canton Main Street, which has included producers selling fresh-from-the-farm sweet corn, melons, potatoes, green beans, squash varieties, fresh herbs, local honey, beets, carrots, lettuces mixes and more.



Carol Kohler, Promotions Chair for Canton Main Street, is excited about the popularity of the weekly event. Last season welcomed the addition of the Market Munchkins booth, offering activities twice a month to teach children about growing and gardening. The highlight of these activities was the Zucchini 500, where kids built race cars from zucchinis and raced them down a pinewood derby track. A full calendar of music, food demonstrations, and children’s events for the market will be available soon.



For more information on the meeting, or to receive a vendor application, please contact Amanda Woodruff, awoodruff@cantonillinois.com, or call her, (309) 647-2677, Extension 1.