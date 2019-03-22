Friday

Mar 22, 2019 at 11:44 AM


A Three-Day Event at Olney Central College

OCC Theater - April 5 thru 7, 2019

Local Special:
$6.50 per session/$13.50 per day/$40 for full conference access

Featured Speakers:
Host: David Denton from Olney Central College

Lisa Pease, Ed Tatro, Christopher Fulton, John Barbour, Prof. Stan Weeber, Shane O’Sullivan, Casey Quinlan, Brian Edwards, David Knight, Mal Hyman, Judyth Vary Baker, Damon Ise, Jeff Worcester, Richard Bartholomew, Larry Rivera, Kris Millegan, Victoria Sulzer, Phillip Nelson, and William Matson Law.