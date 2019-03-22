Spoon River College students in the Agricultural Precision Technology class, taught

by Jeff Bash, recently got the chance to test their skills at field spraying, without ever leaving the classroom.

The opportunity was available thanks to Growmark, who brought their FS Applicator Simulator to the Canton Campus. The Simulator is a training module that allows operators to gain experience and enhance their skills and knowledge. It features both road and field courses with beginning and intermediate skill levels, and a front screen and two side screens allow for a full view. The booms and the speed and direction of the machine are controlled through the steering wheel and control guides, and the mechanical seat moves, simulating bumps and turns.



“It provides a really good learning experience, and students find it cool and fun,” said Eric Wilcox, Growmark manager, crop protection application and equipment, who instructed students on how it worked.