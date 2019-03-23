It’s time again, Spring has sprung for the monthly Sing-Spirations at the Providence Church, located west of Lewistown on Bernadotte Blacktop.

Come one-come all Sunday, April 14, 2 to 4 p.m.



They are looking for and welcome musicians and singers to come show off their talents.



They also welcome back old friends and new ones to come join in an afternoon of friendship, fellowship and refreshments.



Any interested musicians and singers may call Shirley, 635-0704 with questions.