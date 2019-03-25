The Canton High varsity baseball team dropped a pair of games in action at the Early Bird Tournament held Saturday at Jim Sundburg Field.

The Canton High varsity baseball team dropped a pair of games in action at the Early Bird Tournament held Saturday at Jim Sundburg Field.



The Little Giants dropped a 13-5 decision to Mid-Illini Conference foe Dunlap before losing to Galesburg 5-3 in slipping to 0-3 on the young season.



Against Dunlap, the Little Giants tallied two runs in each of the initial two innings. However, the Eagles scored six runs in the bottom of the first before adding single runs in the second and third in seizing an 8-4 lead.



Dunlap went on to score twice for in the fourth and three more in the bottom of the sixth. Canton added its final run in the sixth.



The Little Giants were out-hit 13-4 and committed two errors.



Brody Scarcliff had two doubles and knocked in two runs, while Aden Emery and Will Randall chipped in one hit each for CHS. Emery scored twice, while Jake Smith and Luke Miller scored one run each. Coultyn Dorethy also had two RBIs and Will Randall one for the Little Giants.



On the mound, Randel Petty (0-1) allowed six runs – only two earned – in 2/3 of an inning. He gave up three hits and two walks with one strikeout.



Stephen Eskridge allowed four runs – three earned – on seven hits in 2 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out three. Luke Miller pitched the final 2 2/3 innings allowing three runs – one earned – on three hits with two walks. The trio also combined to hits four batters.



Against Galesburg, the contest was tied 2-2 after three innings before Galesburg broke through to score three runs in the bottom of the fifth. The Little Giants would score a single run in the sixth, but get no closer in losing for the second time in as many meetings to the Streaks.



Galesburg out-hit Canton 9-4, but also committed four errors, compared to one for CHS.



Jackson Gray and Cade Bugos each had two hits, while Scarcliff, Randall and Trey Passmore added one hit each. Bugos scored once and knocked in a run, while Smith and Passmore also scored one run each for the Little Giants.



Passmore started on the mound and allowed two runs on six hits in three innings. He walked one and struck out one. Gray (0-1) took the loss, allowing three runs – two earned – on two hits in two innings. He walked three and struck out three.



Lukas Goforth would pitch a scoreless sixth, allowing just one hit and hitting one batter.