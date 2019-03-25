John F. Young, 77 of Aledo, died Thursday, March 22, 2019 at Trinity, Rock Island. Memorial services with Military Honors will be held on Thursday at 11:00 AM at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo. Visitation is Wednesday from 4 to 8 PM at the funeral home. Private burial will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Churches of Mercer County Food Pantry, Mercer County Athletic or Music Boosters.

John Franklin Young was born on July 2, 1941 in Iowa City, Iowa to Melborne & Ellen (Hawkins) Young. He graduated from Fort Madison High School and attended Northeast State Teachers College in Kirksville, MO, where he played football. John was united in marriage to Ruth Ann (Fawnie) Kimball on April 9, 1966 in Aledo, Illinois. He served his country in the United State Army from 1966 – 1968. He was stationed in Germany as a Medic. Fawnie and Tiffanee joined him there.

John was a dedicated, strong, hard-working man, having worked for Farmall for 25 years and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Lock and Dam #17 in New Boston for 33 years. He had just retired on December 31, 2018. John and Fawnie enjoyed going antiquing and to flea markets where he collected marbles, knives and other items that caught his eye. He also enjoyed fishing, especially in area farm ponds.

The joy of John’s life was his family. He never missed an event they were involved in. He enjoyed spoiling his children and his grandchildren. He could often be found taking them on special shopping trips. He was a loyal Aledo Green Dragon and then, Mercer County Golden Eagle Fan.

Those left to cherish John’s memory include his wife, Fawnie; children and spouses: Tiffanee & Barney Lloyd, Amber & Rusty Ruggles and John Michael & Brandy Young all of Aledo; 6 Grandchildren: Briley Lloyd; Brody & Gabby Lloyd; Essie Lloyd; Gracie Lloyd; Anthony Ruggles and Kiptyn Young; 3 great-grandchildren: Vaughn, Nash and Georgette and one lovingly expected in April; a sister: Evelyn Rempe & husband, John of Argyle, IA; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law: Mary & Daryl Bewley & family of Aledo and Sharilyn Kimball and family of Little York. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melborne and Ellen and his step-father, Francis Stephenson.

