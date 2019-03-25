The Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 E. Chestnut, Canton, will be hold shush-free church for all abilities Thursday, March 28 and Thursday, May 23, both at 11 a.m.

The event includes free lunch and fellowship.



Rejoicing Spirits, a ministry which has grown since 2003 to include nearly 40 participating sites around the US, provides a space for all people to celebrate God’s love and grace, just as God made them. Think of it as a church, but without the dirty looks or snide comments that can sometimes come from people who find disabilities to be a distraction rather than a part of everyday life for people made in God’s image.



Canton Rejoicing Spirits began in April 2018 as a pilot partnership between Trinity Lutheran Church and our local MOSAIC office to broaden fellowship in the Fulton County special needs community and extend accessible, meaningful worship experiences to people who have intellectual or developmental disabilities, autism spectrum disorders, Down syndrome, Fragile X syndrome and more.



For more information, contact Pastor Micah Garnett at 309-647-0724 or micah.garnett@gmail.com.